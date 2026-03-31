LeBron James News: Will play Tuesday
James (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.
It was thought that James could get Tuesday night off for injury maintenance, but the star forward will suit up after all. James is fresh off a triple-double Monday night against Washington, as he finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and one block in 33 minutes.
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