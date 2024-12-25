Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 4:53pm

James (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

James and Anthony Davis (shoulder) have been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for the Lakers' Christmas Day game. After missing two games in mid-December, James has appeared in four straight, averaging 24.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 34.3 minutes during that stretch.

