LeBron James News: Will play Wednesday

James (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

James and Anthony Davis (shoulder) have been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for the Lakers' Christmas Day game. After missing two games in mid-December, James has appeared in four straight, averaging 24.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 34.3 minutes during that stretch.