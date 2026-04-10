Leonard Miller Injury: Added to injury report
Miller is probable for Friday's game against the Magic with a right hand sprain.
The third-year forward is a late addition to the injury report but remains in line to play Friday. Miller has flashed of late, averaging 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks in 28.6 minutes per tilt over his last six outings.
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