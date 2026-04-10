Leonard Miller headshot

Leonard Miller Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Miller is probable for Friday's game against the Magic with a right hand sprain.

The third-year forward is a late addition to the injury report but remains in line to play Friday. Miller has flashed of late, averaging 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks in 28.6 minutes per tilt over his last six outings.

Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls
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