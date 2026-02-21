Leonard Miller headshot

Leonard Miller Injury: Probable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Miller (wrist) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Miller was recalled from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday and is likely to suit up for the parent club. He appeared in Windy City's 141-135 loss to Raptors 905 on Friday, during which he tallied 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 30 minutes. Even if he's cleared to play for Chicago on Saturday, he isn't guaranteed to see meaningful playing time.

Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
