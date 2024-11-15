Leonard Miller News: Another strong night in G League

Miller tallied 22 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday night's 113-104 victory over the G League Indiana Mad Ants.

Miller finished the game tied for the team lead in points, as Trevor Keels also poured in 22 points. Miller has been a monster on the glass to kick off the 2024-25 campaign, recording his fourth double-double in as many games.