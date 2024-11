Miller was assigned to Minnesota's G League affiliate Friday.

Miller is averaging 25.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across 38.3 minutes per game in six G League Tip-Off Tournament outings. The 20-year-old has yet to play for the parent club this season and made only 17 NBA appearances as a rookie last year.