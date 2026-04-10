Leonard Miller headshot

Leonard Miller News: Available versus Magic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Miller (hand) is available for Friday's game against Orlando.

Miller popped up on the injury report due to a hand injury. However, after being listed as probable heading into the meeting with Orlando, he is now officially good to go. The 22-year-old had a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double with three assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Thursday's 119-108 win over Washington.

Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonard Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonard Miller See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago