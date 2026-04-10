Leonard Miller News: Available versus Magic
Miller (hand) is available for Friday's game against Orlando.
Miller popped up on the injury report due to a hand injury. However, after being listed as probable heading into the meeting with Orlando, he is now officially good to go. The 22-year-old had a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double with three assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Thursday's 119-108 win over Washington.
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