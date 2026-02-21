Leonard Miller News: Available vs. Detroit
Miller (wrist) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Miller was recalled from the G League on Saturday and will suit up in this tough matchup against Detroit, although it's unclear just how many minutes he'll see. Miller is averaging just 5.0 minutes per game in 21 appearances off the bench this season between Minnesota and Chicago.
