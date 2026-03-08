Leonard Miller headshot

Leonard Miller News: Back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Miller will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Kings, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Miller made his first start of the season Thursday as the team was shorthanded, but he will return to a reserve role due to Matas Buzelis (ankle) being back in the lineup. In his last three games in a reserve role, Miller has averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 23.7 minutes per contest.

Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonard Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonard Miller See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
41 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
March 19, 2024
Summer League 2023 Review - Rookie Analysis Part 2
NBA
Summer League 2023 Review - Rookie Analysis Part 2
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
July 26, 2023
NBA Draft 2023 - Final Mock and Top 60 Prospects
NBA
NBA Draft 2023 - Final Mock and Top 60 Prospects
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 22, 2023