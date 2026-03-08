Leonard Miller News: Back to bench
Miller will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Kings, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Miller made his first start of the season Thursday as the team was shorthanded, but he will return to a reserve role due to Matas Buzelis (ankle) being back in the lineup. In his last three games in a reserve role, Miller has averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 23.7 minutes per contest.
