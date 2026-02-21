Leonard Miller News: Back with parent club
The Bulls recalled Miller from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday.
Miller will be available off the bench for the Bulls in Saturday's game against the Pistons, but the third-year forward is unlikely to be featured in the rotation. He received extended playing time for Windy City in its 141-135 loss to Raptors 905 on Friday, finishing with 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 30 minutes.
