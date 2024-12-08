Leonard Miller News: Balanced outing in double-double

Miller finished with 12 points (4-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks over 37 minutes in Saturday's 104-91 loss to Windy City.

Miller struggled shooting the ball in Saturday's contest, but still impacted the game in other ways while leading the Wolves in rebounds, assists and blocks in a double-double showcase. In 11 G League contests, Miller has averaged 22.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 blocks for Iowa.