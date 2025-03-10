Leonard Miller News: Balanced outing in G League loss

Miller finished with 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 27 minutes in Monday's 123-93 G League loss to Oklahoma City.

Miller struggled a bit shooting from the field in Monday's contest, but still finished second among Wolves players in scoring, rebounds and assists while contributing nicely on the defensive end. Miller has appeared in 18 G League contests this season, averaging 24.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.