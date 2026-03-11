Leonard Miller News: Best outing of career Tuesday
Miller closed Tuesday's 130-124 overtime victory over the Warriors with 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 38 minutes.
Miller made his second start of the season Tuesday and certainly took advantage of the opportunity, setting a new career-high mark in scoring and also recording the first double-double of his career. Miller has proven he can put up solid numbers when given enough minutes. He's averaging 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks per game when playing more than 20 minutes, something that has happened in five of his last six appearances.
