Leonard Miller News: Dispatched to G League
The Bulls assigned Miller to the G League's Windy City Bulls on Friday.
Miller will join Windy City ahead of its game Friday against Raptors 905 and will presumably be in line for extended minutes. Since being acquired from the Timberwolves earlier this month and getting cleared to make his Bulls debut Feb. 7, Miller has appeared in two of Chicago's ensuing four games, logging just 10 minutes in total.
