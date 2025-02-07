Leonard Miller News: Dominates in G League double-double
Miller recorded 29 points (11-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 45 minutes in Friday's 121-116 G League win over Stockton.
Miller did it all in Friday's G League contest, leading all Wolves players in scoring, rebounds and blocks in an all-around double-double performance. Miller has appeared in 17 G League outings this season, averaging 24.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest.
