Leonard Miller News: Dominates with double-double outing

Miller recorded 33 points (15-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and three steals over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 130-102 G League loss to Oklahoma City.

Miller put on a show Wednesday, doing it all for Iowa by leading all Wolves in scoring, shots made and rebounds to go along with a team-high-tying trio of steals in an impressive double-double. Miller has appeared in 19 G League contests, averaging 24.6 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.