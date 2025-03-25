Leonard Miller News: Double-doubles in G League victory

Miller tallied 25 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 136-108 win over the Texas Legends.

Miller continues to dominate while in the G League, leading Iowa in points and rebounds during Tuesday's victory. However, Miller is shooting just 27.9 percent on 5.4 three-point attempts per contest across his eight G League appearances this season.