Leonard Miller News: Drawing first start of season
Miller is starting Thursday's game against Phoenix.
Miller has seen a significant uptick in playing time lately as the Bulls deal with several key injuries to the frontcourt, and he'll draw his first start of the campaign Thursday. The 22-year-old is averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in his last three outings.
