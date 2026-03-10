Leonard Miller News: Entering starting five
Miller will start Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Miller logged only one minute off the bench Sunday against the Kings, but he'll be in line for a much larger workload Tuesday with the Bulls missing Isaac Okoro (knee) and Collin Sexton (lower leg). Miller finished with eight points and nine rebounds in his one other start this season Thursday against Phoenix.
