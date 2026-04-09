Leonard Miller News: Erupts for 26 points
Miller produced 26 points (11-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 victory over the Wizards.
Miller continues to take advantage of his opportunities while the Bulls operate with a depleted frontcourt. He's started three consecutive games and has secured a double-double twice over this brief stretch. He's also been incredibly efficient on the offensive end over this three-game span, as he's converting at a rate of 63.9 percent from the field while averaging 18.7 points per appearance. Miller could remain a staple in the rotation down the stretch of the regular season, especially after Guerschon Yabusele (shoulder) picked up an injury during the second half of Thursday's clash.
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