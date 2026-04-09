Leonard Miller headshot

Leonard Miller News: Erupts for 26 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Miller produced 26 points (11-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 victory over the Wizards.

Miller continues to take advantage of his opportunities while the Bulls operate with a depleted frontcourt. He's started three consecutive games and has secured a double-double twice over this brief stretch. He's also been incredibly efficient on the offensive end over this three-game span, as he's converting at a rate of 63.9 percent from the field while averaging 18.7 points per appearance. Miller could remain a staple in the rotation down the stretch of the regular season, especially after Guerschon Yabusele (shoulder) picked up an injury during the second half of Thursday's clash.

Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonard Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonard Miller See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
5 NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups Who Could Swing Your League
NBA
5 NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups Who Could Swing Your League
Author Image
Mike Barner
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit: Best Pickups, Sleepers & Who to Bench
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit: Best Pickups, Sleepers & Who to Bench
Author Image
Adam King
10 days ago