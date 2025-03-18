Leonard Miller News: Grabs 12 rebounds in G League

Miller notched 15 points (6-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes Sunday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 121-101 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Miller possesses a spot on the Timberwolves' 15-man roster, but since he's not part of the rotation at the NBA level, he'll likely continue to see consistent playing time in the G League. Miller has appeared in 20 games for Iowa this season, averaging 24.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals in 37.4 minutes per contest.