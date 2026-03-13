Leonard Miller headshot

Leonard Miller News: Impresses in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Miller chipped in 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 142-130 loss to the Lakers.

With so many injuries in Chicago, Miller is making the most of his newfound minutes and is worth a long look in most fantasy formats. In 23.7 minutes per contest over his last six games, he's averaging 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 three-pointers on 54.2 percent shooting from the field.

Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonard Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonard Miller See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
36 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
46 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
March 19, 2024
Summer League 2023 Review - Rookie Analysis Part 2
NBA
Summer League 2023 Review - Rookie Analysis Part 2
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
July 26, 2023
NBA Draft 2023 - Final Mock and Top 60 Prospects
NBA
NBA Draft 2023 - Final Mock and Top 60 Prospects
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 22, 2023