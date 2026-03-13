Leonard Miller News: Impresses in start
Miller chipped in 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 142-130 loss to the Lakers.
With so many injuries in Chicago, Miller is making the most of his newfound minutes and is worth a long look in most fantasy formats. In 23.7 minutes per contest over his last six games, he's averaging 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 three-pointers on 54.2 percent shooting from the field.
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