Leonard Miller News: Leading rebounder in double-double
Miller notched 15 points (6-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 G League loss to Sioux Falls.
Miller struggled shooting from the field in Sunday's contest, but still managed to tally a double-double while hauling in a team-high rebound total and concluding as one of three Wolves with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Miller has appeared in 20 G League contests this season, averaging 24.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
