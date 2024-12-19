Leonard Miller News: Leading scorer in double-double
Miller contributed 28 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes in Thursday's 124-99 win over Stockton in the G League Winter Showcase.
Miller dominated Iowa's first game of the G League Winter Showcase against Stockton, leading all Wolves players in scoring and rebounds while connecting on a trio of threes in a well-rounded showing. Miller has averaged 23.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 14 outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now