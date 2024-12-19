Leonard Miller News: Leading scorer in double-double

Miller contributed 28 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes in Thursday's 124-99 win over Stockton in the G League Winter Showcase.

Miller dominated Iowa's first game of the G League Winter Showcase against Stockton, leading all Wolves players in scoring and rebounds while connecting on a trio of threes in a well-rounded showing. Miller has averaged 23.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 14 outings this season.