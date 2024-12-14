Leonard Miller News: Leads with double-double in win

Miller finished with 23 points (10-22 FG, 3-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 39 minutes in Friday's 114-113 win over Motor City.

Miller led the way for Iowa in Friday's victory, posting team-high marks in scoring, threes made and rebounds in a double-double performance. Miller has shined so far this G League season, averaging 23.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 14 contests.