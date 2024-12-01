Leonard Miller News: Nabs double-double in G League win

Miller delivered 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Saturday's 115-98 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Miller filled the stat sheet with a double-double while leading the Wolves in boards. The 21-year-old forward has averaged 23.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 assists across 37.4 minutes per game in 10 G league Tip-Off Tournament outings for the Wolves.