Leonard Miller News: Not starting Monday
Leonard won't start Monday's game against the Spurs.
Guerschon Yabusele (ankle) will return to the starting five following a one-game absence, resulting in Miller retreating to the second unit. Over his last four appearances off the bench, the 22-year-old forward has averaged 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per tilt.
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