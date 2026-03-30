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Leonard Miller News: Not starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Leonard won't start Monday's game against the Spurs.

Guerschon Yabusele (ankle) will return to the starting five following a one-game absence, resulting in Miller retreating to the second unit. Over his last four appearances off the bench, the 22-year-old forward has averaged 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per tilt.

Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls
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