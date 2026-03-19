Leonard Miller News: Not starting Thursday
Miller won't start Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.
After starting five consecutive contests, Miller will slide to the second unit in favor of Collin Sexton. Miller has averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks in 15.4 minutes per game over his last five outings off the bench.
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