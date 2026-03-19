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Leonard Miller News: Not starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Miller won't start Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

After starting five consecutive contests, Miller will slide to the second unit in favor of Collin Sexton. Miller has averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks in 15.4 minutes per game over his last five outings off the bench.

Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls
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