Leonard Miller News: Owns glass in double-double outing
Miller contributed 19 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Friday's 103-101 win over Wisconsin.
Miller dominated the boards in Friday's G League victory, leading all players in the contest in rebounds while ending as one of four Wolves with a double-digit point total in a double-double showcase. Miller has recorded 23.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals over nine outings with Iowa this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now