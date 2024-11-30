Leonard Miller News: Owns glass in double-double outing

Miller contributed 19 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Friday's 103-101 win over Wisconsin.

Miller dominated the boards in Friday's G League victory, leading all players in the contest in rebounds while ending as one of four Wolves with a double-digit point total in a double-double showcase. Miller has recorded 23.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals over nine outings with Iowa this season.