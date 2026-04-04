Leonard Miller News: Paces bench in scoring

Miller ended Friday's 136-96 loss to the Knicks with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and six rebounds over 28 minutes.

Miller had a productive night in the scoring department, but his contributions had little impact on the outcome of this one. The blowout loss resulted in a few more minutes than usual for the 22-year-old, who has now logged 20-plus minutes in six of his last seven matchups. Leonard is averaging 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds through 41 appearances on the year with five games remaining in the regular season.