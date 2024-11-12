Leonard Miller News: Posts another double-double
Miller tallied 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 18 rebounds and two assists over 40 minutes in Tuesday's 106-97 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Miller recorded his third G League double-double in as many games by reproducing his scoring average and improving his season-high rebounding total. The young forward is expected to remain one of Iowa's most active players as long as he's not required by the Timberwolves for NBA action.
