Leonard Miller News: Posts another double-double

Miller tallied 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 18 rebounds and two assists over 40 minutes in Tuesday's 106-97 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Miller recorded his third G League double-double in as many games by reproducing his scoring average and improving his season-high rebounding total. The young forward is expected to remain one of Iowa's most active players as long as he's not required by the Timberwolves for NBA action.