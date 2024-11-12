Leonard Miller News: Posts double-double in G League
Miller tallied 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 18 rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes Tuesday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 106-97 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Miller recorded his third G League double-double in as many games. The young forward is expected to remain one of Iowa's go-to players this season so long as the Timberwolves don't suffer injuries at forward that make him needed at the NBA level.
