Leonard Miller News: Recalled to NBA on Sunday

Miller was recalled from the Timberwolves' G League affiliate Sunday.

Miller will rejoin the Timberwolves ahead of Monday's game against Atlanta, though he has yet to make an appearance in an NBA game this season. The 21-year-old has played in 16 G League outings in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he has averaged 24.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals across 37.9 minutes per contest.