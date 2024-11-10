Leonard Miller News: Secures double-double

Miller had 19 points (5-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists over 42 minutes during Saturday's 121-118 victory over the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Miller struggled to get his shot working on the offensive end, but his volume allowed him to finish second on his team in scoring behind Daishen Nix's 45-point night. Despite his woes from the field, Miller was able control the boards to post his first double-double, and he also dialed in from the charity stripe.