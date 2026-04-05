Leonard Miller News: Starting sans Buzelis
Miller will start Sunday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
With Matas Buzelis (illness) sidelined, Miller will slide into the starting lineup. As a starter this season (seven games), Miller has averaged 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 stocks in 28.4 minutes.
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