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Leonard Miller News: Starting sans Buzelis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 12:32pm

Miller will start Sunday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Matas Buzelis (illness) sidelined, Miller will slide into the starting lineup. As a starter this season (seven games), Miller has averaged 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 stocks in 28.4 minutes.

Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls
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