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Leonard Miller News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Miller will start Saturday's game against Memphis.

With Nick Richards (elbow) and Guerschon Yabusele (ankle) sidelined, Miller will get the starting nod at center Saturday. As a starter this season (six games), the 22-year-old has averaged 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 30.5 minutes per contest.

Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls
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