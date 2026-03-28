Leonard Miller News: Starting Saturday
Miller will start Saturday's game against Memphis.
With Nick Richards (elbow) and Guerschon Yabusele (ankle) sidelined, Miller will get the starting nod at center Saturday. As a starter this season (six games), the 22-year-old has averaged 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 30.5 minutes per contest.
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