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Leonard Miller News: Struggles in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Miller racked up five points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes during Saturday's 125-124 loss to Memphis.

Miller was elevated to the starting lineup, sliding in at center for the first time this season. While the promotion was encouraging, his performance was certainly not. In fact, this was his worst performance in quite some time, having scored double digits in nine straight games prior to Saturday. Despite the lack of production, Miller remains a viable fantasy option, albeit one with a seemingly unpredictable role.

Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls
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