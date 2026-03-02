Leonard Miller headshot

Leonard Miller News: Turns heads in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:46am

Miller notched 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 120-97 win over Milwaukee.

Miller saw his second straight sizable workload and made another strong impression. With so many injuries in Chicago, Miller is suddenly on the streaming radar in fantasy formats. In his last two appearances, he averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in 25.0 minutes.

Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonard Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonard Miller See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
35 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
March 19, 2024
Summer League 2023 Review - Rookie Analysis Part 2
NBA
Summer League 2023 Review - Rookie Analysis Part 2
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
July 26, 2023
NBA Draft 2023 - Final Mock and Top 60 Prospects
NBA
NBA Draft 2023 - Final Mock and Top 60 Prospects
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 22, 2023