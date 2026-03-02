Leonard Miller News: Turns heads in win
Miller notched 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 120-97 win over Milwaukee.
Miller saw his second straight sizable workload and made another strong impression. With so many injuries in Chicago, Miller is suddenly on the streaming radar in fantasy formats. In his last two appearances, he averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in 25.0 minutes.
