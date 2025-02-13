Lester Quinones News: Dominant outing in win

Quinones played 36 minutes Wednesday during Birmingham's 126-119 win over Westchester and compiled 27 points (10-19 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists.

Quinones continued his hot streak during Wednesday's victory, as he's now scored 25 or more points in three straight games and has also compiled two double-doubles during that span. Across 27 games played this season, he is averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals.