Lester Quinones News: Dominant outing in win
Quinones played 36 minutes Wednesday during Birmingham's 126-119 win over Westchester and compiled 27 points (10-19 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists.
Quinones continued his hot streak during Wednesday's victory, as he's now scored 25 or more points in three straight games and has also compiled two double-doubles during that span. Across 27 games played this season, he is averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals.
Lester Quinones
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now