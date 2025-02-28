Lester Quinones News: Double-doubles in G League loss

Quinones tallied 19 points (6-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 102-100 G League Birmingham Squadron loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Quinones has recorded a double-double 13 times for the Squadron this season, proving to be a well-rounded player in the G League. The Memphis product is averaging 22.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc for Birmingham this season.