Lester Quinones News: Drops 25 points in loss

Quinones totaled 25 points (8-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 25 minutes in Sunday's 123-108 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Quinones poured in a team-high 25 points, though it wasn't enough in a double-digit loss. The Memphis product has been a consistent scoring threat, reaching the 20-point mark in nine consecutive outings and 12 of his past 13 appearances.