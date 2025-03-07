Lester Quinones News: Game-high 31 points in G League

Quinones registered 31 points (12-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and two steals over 36 minutes Thursday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 136-115 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Quinones did most of his damage from deep with a team-high five three-pointers, and Thursday's game was the fifth time he has scored at least 30 points in a G League game since the beginning of February. Quinones has shot 42.9 percent from three on 9.1 3PA/G over his last 10 G League outings, and over that span, he has averaged 26.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals over 36.7 minutes per game.