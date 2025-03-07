Lester Quinones News: Game-high 31 points in G League
Quinones registered 31 points (12-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and two steals over 36 minutes Thursday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 136-115 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.
Quinones did most of his damage from deep with a team-high five three-pointers, and Thursday's game was the fifth time he has scored at least 30 points in a G League game since the beginning of February. Quinones has shot 42.9 percent from three on 9.1 3PA/G over his last 10 G League outings, and over that span, he has averaged 26.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals over 36.7 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now