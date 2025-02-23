Lester Quinones News: Huge double-double in win

Quinones posted 39 points (13-29 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals in 42 minutes during Sunday's 106-95 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Quinones' 39 points led all scorers Sunday, and he matched his season high that was set during the Dec. 13 loss to the Texas Legends. The 24-year-old logged his fifth double-double in the past seven outings and also tied a season best with seven three-pointers, notching at least 25 points for the sixth time in these last seven appearances in the process.