Lester Quinones News: Inks pact with New Orleans

The Pelicans signed Quinones to a two-way deal Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Quinones will join the Pelicans on a two-way pact after spending a majority of the 2024-25 campaign with the G League's Birmingham Squadron. The 24-year-old has averaged 22.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals across 36.1 minutes per game in 32 G League appearances. Quinones could compete for playing time in New Orleans' second unit if injuries arise, though he will likely remain buried behind Jordan Hawkins, Jose Alvarado, Bruce Brown and Brandon Boston (ankle).