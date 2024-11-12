Lester Quinones News: Leading scorer in G League

Quinones compiled 30 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a block across 32 minutes Monday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 130-111 loss versus Maine.

Quinones served a bright spot for the Blue Coats as his 30 points were the highest total of anyone on the team. However, the two-way player struggled shooting the ball from deep as he converted on just 25.0 percent of his attempts.