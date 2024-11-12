Lester Quinones News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Quinones compiled 30 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes Monday in the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 130-111 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Quinones served as a bright spot for the Blue Coats, with his 30 points leading the way. The two-way player should continue to take on a high-usage role whenever he's suiting up with Delaware this season.