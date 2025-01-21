Lester Quinones News: Leads team in scoring

Quinones tallied 32 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 112-104 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Quinones's efficient shooting helped him post a team-high 32 points during Tuesday's loss. Quinones is averaging 19.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.4 minutes across his nine appearances in 2024-25.