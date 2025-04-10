Lester Quinones News: Logs career highs in loss
Quinones produced 21 points (8-22 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 136-111 loss to Milwaukee.
Quinones recorded a career-high mark in points while playing at least 20 minutes for the third consecutive contest. The 24-year-old also set a career high in assists. However, the two-way player struggled with efficiency Thursday, and over his last five outings, he has shot 37.5 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from beyond the arc.
