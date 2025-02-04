Lester Quinones News: Monster performance in G League

Quinones posted 38 points (12-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-7 FY), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 117-113 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Quinones scored at least 30 points for the fifth time this season and finished one shy of his season-high mark, which he set against the Legends on Dec. 13. He also notched his eighth double-double of the campaign.