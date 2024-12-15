Lester Quinones News: Near triple-double in G League

Quinones recorded 30 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists in 42 minutes during Saturday's 107-98 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Quinones scored at least 30 points for a second straight game and the third time this season. He also notched his second double-double of the campaign and dished out a season-high seven assists. Quinones has averaged 24.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 34.9 minutes per game across eight G League games.